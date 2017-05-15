IAS officer found dead in Lucknow

A 2007 Karnataka cadre IAS officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances here in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, Anurag Tiwari, a native of Bahraich district, was found dead near the state-run Meerabai VIP Guest House, the police said.

The reason for Tiwari's death is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The police is now pouring through CCTV footage of nearby areas to piece together moments before Tiwari's death.

Police refused to divulge any further details but confirmed that the "death was suspicious".