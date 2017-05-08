Telangana Tourism has announced that it will organise Hyderabad helicopter joyride from May 9 to 14.



As a large number of tourists are expected to arrive in the city during summer vacations, the tourism department has decided to organise the joyride from Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake.



Indwell Aviation Pvt Ltd will organise the 10-minute joyride, during which tourists can view Hyderabad from air by hopping onto a helicopter.



According to the department, this is a novel option of viewing landmark tourist spots and other destinations of Hyderabad from over 1,500 feet.



The ride will provide a bird's eye view of Tank bund with Buddha Statue, Lumbini Park, NTR Garden, Birla Mandir, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, High Court, Osmania Hospital, IMAX, Sanjeevaiah Park and Snow World.