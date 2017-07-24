Hurriyat bats for third party mediation in Kashmir

Reacting to the statement of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti against third party mediation in Kashmir, the valley based separatists’ All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said there was no harm in third party mediation to solve the Kashmir problem as India and Pakistan have failed to mutually do so.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the APHC warned there is every apprehension that situation may go from bad to worst and turn like that of Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, if the mediation of UN body or any third country is not solicited or accepted, said Hurriyat. Kashmir is neither a bilateral issue nor a conflict related to borders between Pakistan and India.

The APHC reiterated its stance that besides India, Pakistan and people of J&K, the UNO constitute as fourth party to the disputed issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Both India and Pakistan have failed to solve Kashmir problem bilaterally and nor any tangible progress has been observed through agreements viz Shimla and Lahore Declaration.

The situation remained unaffected between the two, said APHC and added that despite 150 rounds of negotiations between India and Pakistan, there is no letup in bloodshed in Jammu Kashmir. The situation in Syria and Iraq is quite different from that of Kashmir dispute.

The APHC pointed out that India is a signatory to the instrument, agreed upon by Pakistan and International community and India had promised to ascertain the aspiration of people in J&K through right to self-determination and the present state of chaos and continuous bloodshed is the outcome of noncompliance of these agreements, said the APHC.

There is nothing bad and nor anyone need to feel displeased or annoyed if any of the influential and powerful country offer their services to resolve this long-pending dispute. Mehbooba Mufti need not to raise objections, nor Indian authorities should deny facts, said the APHC and added that the international community has always lauded and appreciated intervention of third parties in the resolution of all conflicts.

The Kashmir issue was raised in UNO by India, hence admitted the importance of a status of a mediator. The more delay in its resolution will give rise to more complex situations, said Hurriyat.

Huriyat warned that situation can go beyond control, if the resolution is unnecessarily delayed and hence will give rise to situations like that of Syria and Iraq.