Hunt for money at ATMs continues in Delhi-NCR

People in several parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday went around looking for functional ATMs, or waiting in queues before the ones dispensing cash, as the cash machines continued to perform below the official claims.

Almost all the ATMs in Mandavali, Lakshmi Nagar and Mother Dairy areas in East Delhi wore a forlorn look and failed to cough up any cash.

However, a couple of them did dispense cash in Mayur Vihar and Patparganj area.

In Yusuf Sarai area of south Delhi, ATMs of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were found to be without cash.

The cash machines of several other banks were also either non-functional or without cash.

The situation was much worse in Noida Sector-16, only SBI's had cash and around 20 people queued up before it.

The ATMs of IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank stood like show pieces - either out of service or without cash.

A similar scenario was witnessed at Noida Sector 62, where none of the ATMs was found to be working.

"I have visited at least five-six ATMs and none had cash. I'll have to manage money again from bank this month," Sagar Arora, a manager at an insurance company there said.

It is over four days now since the 50-day period asked for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for things to become normal got over, but the situation is yet to become normal.