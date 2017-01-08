Hundreds take part in Bhubaneswar Half Marathon

About 3,200 enthusiasts took part in Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Half Marathon here on Sunday.

The half marathon was organised by the steel major in association with Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department.

The winners of the half marathon which covered a distance of 21.1 km, were felicitated by Tourism Minister Ashok Panda and other dignitaries.

Starting from Kalinga Stadium, the run passed through Khandagiri Square before terminating at Kalinga Stadium.

This was followed by 10-km run for corporates and 5-km run for boys and girls under 16 years of age.

"I thank Tata Steel for initiating such a large-scale event which brought together people from all across Bhubaneswar and outside for their love of running and sports. I look forward to many such grand sporting events," said Vishal Dev, Odisha's Sports and Youth Services Secretary.

Tata Steel Vice-President (Corporate Services) Sunil Bhaskaran said: "Our aim is to make this one of the major running events in India and to see that over the years Bhubaneswar finds its spot among distance running in the country."

Bhubaneswar' Lok Sabha member Prasanna Patsanai, state legislators Priyadarshi Mishra and Bijaya Mohanty, Bollywood actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu, sportspersons Anuradha Biswal and Sradhanjali Samantray were present.