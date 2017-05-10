Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav makes pitch for backward class President

Even as Opposition parties were in the process of deciding on a Presidential candidate, veteran BJP leader Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav made a pitch for the candidate for the top constitutional post to be from the backward class.

“The time has come when the dream of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia is realised by opening the doors of high constitutional positions for those leaders who are bonafide representatives of the backward classes,” he said in a statement.

Yadav, who is chairman of the Standing Committee of Parliament on Agriculture, felt it is time that “intellectuals, political leaders and media analysts give serious thought to the social conditions obtaining in the country today.”

The former Minister said it was indeed “sad that even minor issues affecting the urban areas get highlighted while there is no lobby to push the cause of the silent majority living in the rural areas. For the urban elite the language, dress, food and folk culture are a matter of curiosity at the best or subject of jokes at the worst”.

Yadav said the “worst sufferers of the urban elite bias are people belonging to backward classes whose members are yet to scale the height of social and economic peak. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the rare exceptions, who could break the glass ceiling by dint of sheer hard work, dedication and sacrifice.”

He also blamed leaders of backward classes in political parties for the present state of affairs saying that they suffered because of “jealousy, rivalries and personal ambition”.