HPMC to set up kiosks across the country, abroad

In a bid to promote healthy living and to promote its products on a wider scale, the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), for the first time, will set up kiosks across the country and abroad.

Concept designer Praveen Behal disclosed on Friday that the first such kiosk will be inaugurated at Barwala in Haryana on July 23 and more such kiosks will start functioning in other parts also shortly.

This innovative step has been initiated in collaboration with a marketing agency, Oceano Graphicss to provide unparalleled support in the advertising, promotion and execution of this project as a brand promoter, he added.

Apart from maintaining the synergy between branding and marketing of the said structures, Ocenao Graphics will also lend a hand in the design assistance of the kiosks, which will be created with colourful said he.

HPMC is a leading manufacturer of pickles, jams, chutneys, packaged fruit juices and a diverse range of processed products that has harnessed the idea of promoting health as a habit among people by coming up with beautiful designed huge-sized kiosks of big bucket shape across the country and abroad.

It has also taken this innovative step towards creating employment avenues for the unemployed youth of the country, he said, adding that lifestyle and health have been an exciting new enterprise to invest in for any consumer sensitive brand.

HPMC’s unique endeavour will not only help in the migration of the unemployed youth of this country towards the employed pool by generating jobs but will also skill them for a sustainable future.