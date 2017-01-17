HP to rehabilitate fire affected families on priority: Virbhadra Singh

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh assured all possible assistance to rehabilitate fire affected families of Benwari (Tangnu) village of Rohru in Shimla district, who lost their houses and belongings in a massive fire incident on Saturday night.

The fire that razed 30 houses to the ground has rendered 48 families homeless.

Virbhadra Singh today said, “Immediate compensation amount had already been dispersed by the district administration as per the relief manual to all the affected families besides distributing blankets and clothes.”

He directed the administration to ensure medical facility for these families and they did not face difficulties due to shortage of water and power supply. The chief minister said he himself would take stock of the rehabilitation work from district administration on regular basis and would visit the fire-affected families soon.

“All the affected families would be provided financial assistant under Indira Awas Yojna and Rajeev Awas Yojna on priority basis and they would be provided TD by the Forest department for the construction of houses,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Rohan Thakur apprised the chief minister that immediate relief of Rs 40,000 had been dispersed to the affected families and rest amount would be released soon as the per the relief manual.

He said adequate arrangements had been made to provide them edible items, LPG cylinder and warm clothing and all families had been provided temporary shelter at local government school.

He said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Rohru who visited the spot with his team immediately after the incident took place is looking after the relief work.