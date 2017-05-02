HP to regularise contract employees after three years

In a poll gift to employees serving on contract in Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to regularise them after three years of continuous service as on 31 March, 2017.

The decision that fulfils the announcement by Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh on 15 April, 2017 at Chamba, is likely to benefit around 40,000 families in the state.

Earlier, the contract employees in different departments, including education and health, were being regularised after continuous service of five years.

The cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Virbhadra Singh, decided that the cabinet okayed that from 1st January 2018, Medical Officers will be appointed only on regular basis.

An official spokesman said that the cabinet gave nod to provide one day casual leave to contract appointees after putting in one month of service, besides 10 days medical leave and 5 days special leave in a calendar year.

As per cabinet decision, a female contract appointee with less than two surviving children would be granted maternity leave for 135 days. Similarly the female contract appointee should be also entitled for maternity leave not exceeding 45 days, irrespective of number of surviving children.

“It was decided to regularize the services of the para- medical staff of the Rogi Kalyan Samitis (RKS) after four years which includes three year service under Government contract and one year RKS, instead of eight years as was earlier,” he said.

The Cabinet also decided to provide 4-9-14 pay scale by counting adhoc/RKS/contract to be granted to all Medical Officers (General Wing) for the services rendered in the department for the year 2017, as a relaxation.

The spokesman said the cabinet gave its approval for enhancement of monthly honorarium of the Aanganwari workers from Rs 450 to Rs 1,450 and Anganwari Sahayikas from Rs 300 to Rs 600.

The cabinet also gave its approval to increase the grant in aid from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per child per annum under HP Mother Teresa Matri Ashaaye Sambal Yojna as per budget announcement of chief minister.