HP to have Energy Conservation Building Code

Himachal Pradesh is all set to have Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) across the state, following the introduction of the same by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Power.

The minimum energy standards will be set for new and existing commercial buildings having a connected load of 50kW or more having conditioned area more than 500m2.

ECBC sets minimum energy performance standard for five main components of the building design which are Building envelope, HVAC, Lighting, Electrical systems and Service Water Heating systems.

Under this programme, an awareness workshop chaired by Additional Chief Secretary MPP and Power Tarun Shridhar at Shimlaon Tuesday was organised by Global Evolutionary Energy Design, an expert consultancy firm from New Delhi functioning as ECBC cell in Shimla in association with Directorate of Energy, government of HP.

The objective is to spread awareness amongst the relevant stakeholders from concerned government departments and the private sector.

The event also featured launching of HP ECBC App, as well as a technical session by ECBC Master Trainers, Abdullah Nisar Siddiqui and Zia-ur-Rehman that highlighted the salient features of ECBC.

Stressing on the importance of this subject, Tarun Shridhar said, “Awareness is an important aspect of Energy Conservation and we must practically adopt the energy efficiency measures in buildings.”

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in co-ordination with BEE is assisting government of HP in effective implementation of ECBC code in the state. An ECBC cell comprising of Engineer, Architect and Planner has been set up in this regard at the state designated agency for Energy Conservation, Directorate of Energy Shimla.