HP Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday met Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan and apprised him of the steps being taken by the state government in ‘Gudia’ case.

The Governor asked the CM to ensure transparent and time bound action in this case, especially keeping in view the public outrage.

Singh assured the Governor that appropriate action will be taken, and in this case and no person involved in this heinous crime will be spared.

He said action has been already taken against the police personnel for lapse in their duties, besides transferring the concerned senior officers from immediate effect. He said the state government is very serious over this case and committed to punish the guilty.