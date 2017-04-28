HP govt to award teachers for good academic performance

In order to motivate teachers to give good results particularly in subjects like Maths, Science and English, Himachal Pradesh government would soon reward teachers with good academic performance in the last five years.

The teachers would be rewarded with one year extension in service and monetary rewards under ‘Mukhya Mantri Shikshak Samman Yojana’.

The main objective of the scheme is to motivate teachers (TGT, PGT, Headmasters and Principals) to give overall good results and particularly in subjects like Maths, Science and English etc.

The Higher Education Department has instructed all schools of the state to forward the names of such teachers till 30 June 2017 who would then be rewarded on the basis of their performance during the last five years.

In a notification issued on Friday, Dr Brij Lal Vinta, Director, Higher Education said the teachers including TGT, PGT, Headmasters and Principals who had given 100 per cent results, will be given one year extension in service and monetary rewards.

The ‘Mukhya Mantri Shikshak Samman Yojana’ scheme was announced by the Chief Minister in his budget speech 2016, wherein he stated that one year extension would be given to the teachers who will consistently give 100 per cent results in Board Examinations for a period of five years.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Education Department had earlier instructed all teachers of the government schools to increase enrollment rate and outlook of general public towards the government institutions to improve declining enrollment rate in government schools.

The teachers have been asked to involve local communities for improving outlook towards private schools at their own level. They have also been directed to organise activities for involvement of locals.

The Education Department officials were of the view that the private schools, in most of the cases, lack in qualified staff and still the parents are preferring them over government schools. The teachers need disseminate information on these issues at their own end so that parents could make informed decisions. Apart from this, the state government was also planning to introduce new smarter dress code so that students could feel confident.