Himachal Pradesh government is in the dock over the inapt handling of ‘Gudia’ gangrape and murder case in Shimla district.

Since ‘Gudia’ case came to light on 6 July, when her body was found in woods in Kotkhai area and her autopsy report revealed that she was gang raped and strangulated to death, the public outburst against gaps in probe (as per people’s perception) has been unprecedented.

The hurried uploading of some pictures of alleged suspects related to ‘Gudia’ case on Chief Minister’s Facebook account, followed by arrest of six persons (on 13 July) different from those mentioned on Facebook amid police claims that it had nearly solved the case, and above all, the murder of an accused by a co-accused in police lock-up in Kotkhai on 19 July-All this piled up to angry protest by locals in Shimla and other parts of the state.

The people alleged that police were trying to shelter the real culprits, who, they alleged, were from rich background. They even doubt that the ‘murder’ of Suraj, a Nepalese accused, in the police lock-up is allegedly a part of move to destroy the evidence as his (Suraj’s) statements could have given important leads into the case. The government was, however, quick to refer the case to CBI on public outrage and later move High Court on the issue and even shifted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members, including Inspector General of Police, Zahur Haider Zaidi and District Police Chief, Shimla, DW Negi, last night after the court handed over the investigation to CBI.

But it could not clear the air on the Police role and its intentions, leaving the people unconvinced. And on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too jumped in, giving a call of bandh in Shimla district and carrying out demonstration in front of state secretariat in Shimla. The party demanded President’s rule in the state , speedy CBI inquiry and wanted the case to be listed in fast track court for day to day hearing.

“The disinformation and rumours have affected the sensibilities. Our motive as a professional is that the victim should get justice. We had reached near the preliminary investigation in a week’s time. The perception of people may be different,” Somesh Goel, Director General of Police, told The Statesman.

“As also, we have taken the murder of an accused by the co-accused in Police station as a ‘custodial death’. And it was the state that urged the High Court to hand over probe into Gudia case and even ‘custodial death’ to CBI expeditiously,” the DGP added.