HP expresses concern on freedom fighters

The Himachal Pradesh government will address grievances of freedom fighters on priority within a month.

Presiding over the 18th meeting of Freedom Fighters Welfare Board here on Wednesday, chief minister, Virbhadra Singh said the government will connect the homes of freedom fighters with roads.

Singh directed the officials to make a list of the freedom fighters, who lacked this facility.

He said the government had enhanced the ‘Samman Rashi’ of the freedom fighters to Rs 15,000 and equal enhancement of pension of the widows and unmarried daughters of the freedom fighters from 5000 to 15,000.

“The notification in this regard will be issued soon,” he said.

Singh said for performing last rites of freedom fighters, the Samman Rashi had been enhanced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 and similarly the financial assistance from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for performing last rites of widows of freedom fighters.

Even the marriage grant for the grand-daughters of freedom fighters was enhanced from Rs 21,000 to Rs. 31,000, he said.

He also assured to bring married daughters and granddaughters within the fold of existing two percent reservation for government jobs, for which he directed to examine the issue.

Singh informed that the land for setting up Suket Satyagrah Monument at Daari in Kangra district have been transferred to PWD.

“Five rooms would be kept reserved for freedom fighters and their wards in circuit house being constructed near Willy Park. The backlog in government jobs for wards of freedom fighters would be cleared as soon as possible," Chief Secretary VC Pharka informed about the measures being taken for the welfare of the freedom fighters and their wards.

Freedom Fighters Duni Chand, Hari Singh Chauhan and Kirpa Ram were present in the Board meeting alongwith other members.