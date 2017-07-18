HP explores alternative sources of energy

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday said Himachal Pradesh has achieved the target of 100 per cent electrification and now, the government is exploring the potential of alternative sources of energy too.

Crediting the success to HP Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL), Singh said the target has been achieved due to the concerted efforts of the Board’s employees.

“The government is also promoting alternative sources of energy like solar and wind energy for consumers of tribal and far flung areas,” he said while addressing an 11th general conference of Junior Engineers and Additional Assistant Engineers Association at Sundernagar in Mandi district.

Singh said HPSEBL have done a commendable job to provide electricity to households across the state despite geographical and climatic constraints.

The CM assured that the demand for Time Bound Promotional scheme for Junior Engineers to Assistant engineers would be looked upon and necessary steps would be taken.

He said that the government has signed an agreement with government of India to improve the financial status of HPSEBL under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY).

“Areas like Kaza where sunlight is ample, the government is trying to set up solar power project for executing another 2.5 MW of electricity generated by solar power,” he said, adding an agreement has been signed between HPSEBL and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the same.