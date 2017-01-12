HP CS directs for taking remedial steps to deal with heavy snowfall

The Chief Secretary V C Pharka on Thursday directed the officials of various department​s to take remedial steps in wake of heavy snowfall and rain throughout Himachal Pradesh (HP).

After a meeting with Secretaries, HODs, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shimla, Pharka directed t​he officials​ to take necessary steps to prevent water borne diseases due to heavy snowfall and rains. The Chief Secretary asked the officers concerned to issue Health Advisory through media including other SMS Gateways regarding weather forecast and use of drinking water.

He asked the departments connected with the essential services like power supply, roads, water supply, telecommunication to continue deployment of staff from other areas for maintaining and restoring the essential services on priority. He also took stock of the availability of essential commodities and found it satisfactory and called for ensuring adequate stock of food items including LPG, milk, bread, vegetables.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to continue monitoring the supply position of essential commodities so that there is control on prices and no fleecing of residents and tourists takes place. ​“480 roads have been opened for vehicular traffic out of 607 roads closed due to heavy snowfall,” he said, adding, in Shimla town 80 per cent power supply have been restored to the household while 90 per cent in Rampur and Rohru.

​Meanwhile, Meteorological Department Shimla Director Manmohan Singh apprised that there is a likelihood another snowfall on the 15th and 16th of January.

The Chief Secretary directed all the departments to remain prepared and vigilant on this account and ensure that there is no inconvenience to the general public and essential services are maintained under all circumstances.