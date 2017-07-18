HP bags 'Wellness Destination of the Year' award at IITM

Himachal Pradesh has bagged 'Wellness Destination of the Year' award at the India International Travel Mart (IITM) held at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from 15 to 17 July.

Over 200 government and private institutions engaged in tourism industry from India and abroad participated in the event. The IITM was an international level platform to deliberate on mutual issues related to tourism.

A spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) said on Tuesday that stalls depicting adventure tourism in Himachal Pradesh were center of attraction for the people at Chennai and thousands of people visited the stall of HPTDC and sought information about various tourist places.