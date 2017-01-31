AICC leader and former Union minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for leaving the national capital in a mess while promoting his personal interests in Punjab and Goa, questioning how he could hope to manage a large state like Punjab when he could not run the government in the national capital.

Addressing mediapersons here, Sachin also came down heavily on the SAD-BJP combine for ruining Punjab, despite the fact that the BJP was ruling at the Centre. Punjab is in a major mess, ranking second in the number of farmer suicides in the country, he lamented, adding that the Congress will change the face of the state and put it back on the path of progress after coming to power.

Describing Kejriwal as a big-time liar, Sachin pointed out that despite having taken an oath not to leave Delhi, the AAP leader was busy electioneering in Punjab and Goa, exposing himself to be a self-centered individual engaged in befooling people with his tall promises and claims.