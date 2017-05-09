Hot weather conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Hot weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana with Hisar being the hottest place in both the states.

Hisar in Haryana sizzled at 45.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal, the MeT department's report said.

Narnaul's maximum temperature was 45 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, while Ambala and Karnal recorded their 37.4 and 36.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded 39.8 and 38.6 degrees Celsius respectively, two degrees above the normal.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its maximum at 37.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department said heat wave conditions will continue for the next 24 hours at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana.