Hizbul Mujahideen module busted in Kashmir

A Hizbul Mujahideen recruitment module has been busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.



"This module was being led by Hizbul commander Parvez Wani, a resident of Handwara," a police officer said on Sunday.



"Three persons were arrested following the raid (on Saturday). The module had plans to send boys to Pakistan for training in terrorist camps," he said.



One of those arrested, Abdul Rashid Bhat, visited Pakistan in May and obtained training in the Khalid Bin Waleed camp run by the Hizb in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.



"He got visa from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi on the recommendation of a separatist organisation."



Arms, ammunition and Rs.1 lakh in cash were recovered from the arrested persons.