Himachal traders to be covered under accident insurance scheme

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said that an agreement has been entered with National Insurance Company on December 31, 2016 to cover all the registered traders under Group Accidental Insurance Scheme, 2016.

He said this while presiding over the Traders Welfare Board meeting held here on Tuesday.

The agreement was entered for implementation with Divisional Manager National Insurance Company, Shimla.

He said that on the demands of the traders, the State Government had imposed entry tax on the purchase of online goods and purchases, adding that the entertainment Tax for Rope-ways and Cinema Halls had also been reduced from 25% and 20 percent respectively, to 10 percent.

Chief Minister said that the government was always considerate to the demands of the traders from time to time and had introduced the ‘deemed assessment system’ for the traders as per its assurance.

He said that on demand of the traders, the provision for submitting quarterly returns, under the Entry Tax Act had been made on the analogy of value added tax, for those having business of less than five crore.

Besides, facility has been provided to the traders to submit Provisional Registration Certificates within three working days under the VAT rule, he said, adding that the government has facilitated the traders by providing them to fill the combined return of Value Added Tax (VAT), Central Sales Tax (CST) and entry Tax.

Besides, the government has necessitated online e-payment of VAT and CST so that the traders do not unnecessarily keep visiting the banks much, he said.