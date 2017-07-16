Himachal temple partially damaged in landslide

A famous temple located on a national highway in Himachal Pradesh was partially damaged on Sunday in a landslide, the police said.



The sanctum sanctorum of the temple, located in Mandi, is safe, the police added.



A mound of boulders and debris from the hill atop dislocated and hit Hanogi Mata temple and shops near it. No one was injured in the disaster, an official told IANS.



The shrine, located on National Highway-21 linking Chandigarh with Manali, is some 200 from state capital Shimla.