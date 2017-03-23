Himachal short-film on female foeticide a hit on YouTube

The mission ‘Muskan’ of Himachal Pradesh government aimed at bettering the child sex ratio and generating sensitivity towards the girl child has struck the right notes on the internet.

The Directorate of Women and Child Development had uploaded a 20-minute film — 'Muskan' — on the YouTube on March 20 and it has attracted over 21,000 viewers since. As many as 36 viewers have posted comments, complimenting and appreciating the initiative.

Directorate of Women and Child Development head Manasi Sahay Thakur said, “We have written to all the Deputy Commissioners, Deputy Directors of Elementary and Higher Education, Child Development Protection Officers (CDPOs), District Protection Officers (DPOs) for screening of the film, including in schools.”

“We have already given a CD of the film to the Odisha government. A copy of the film has also been given to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Besides, we are sharing the YouTube link of the film as well,” she said.

Big FM radio has also sought permission for airing the audio of the film, Thakur said.

The film aims at generating support for gender equality and doing away the social evil of female foeticide that leads to skewed sex ratio.