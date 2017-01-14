Himachal Pradesh shivers, more snow in store

An intense cold wave saw most parts of Himachal Pradesh shivering on Saturday with Manali at a biting minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, a day after the state saw a long sunny day.

The state might experience more widespread rain and snowfall in the next two days from Sunday, a weather official said here.

"There are chances of heavy snowfall at isolated places in mid and high hills from January 15 to 16," meteorological office director Manmohan Singh said.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali are likely to have light to moderate spells of snowfall, he said.

The night temperature in Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, was minus 13.9 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the state.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus six degrees, while the temperature was 0.5 degree in the state capital and 7.4 degrees in Dharamsala.