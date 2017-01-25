Himachal's high hills experience snowfall

The Himachal Pradesh capital and Manali on Wednesday witnessed light snowfall, though the higher reaches of the state had moderate to heavy snow.

The weatherman said the tourist destinations of Shimla, Manali and Dalhousie are expected to get moderate to heavy snowfall by Thursday.

According to the meteorological office here, the high hills in Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts have been experiencing moderate to heavy snowfall.

Nearby hills of the picturesque tourist resort of Manali, around 250-km from Shimla, have been experiencing snowfall since Tuesday.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district witnessed 24 cm of snow, while Manali had 63 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 1.2 degrees in Kalpa, seven degrees in Dharamsala and one degree in Manali.

The state capital had a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Shimla and its nearby popular destinations Kufri, Fagu, Mashobra and Narkanda are still draped in a white blanket with the earlier spells of snowfall.

Likewise, Manali and its nearby Solang ski slopes have good snow accumulation.

The weatherman said there are chances of heavy rainfall and snowfall at some places in the state till Thursday as western disturbances are active in the region.