Himachal Pradesh minister Karan Singh dead

    IANS | New Delhi/Shimla

    May 12, 2017 | 12:33 PM
Himachal Pradesh cabinet minister Karan Singh, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS here, died early on Friday, his family said.

He was 59-years-old and is survived by his wife and son.

Karan Singh, a three-time legislator and Minister for Ayurveda and Cooperation in the Virbhadra Singh cabinet, is likely to be cremated at his native place in Kullu on Friday.

He was suffering from liver and throat ailments and had been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

A member of the Kullu royal family, Karan Singh is the younger brother of BJP legislator Maheshwar Singh.

He was inducted into the cabinet in August 2015.
 

