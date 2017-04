Himachal Pradesh went into shock and pain as the bereaved families of two jawans from the state, who were among the 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in Maoist attack in Sukhma district of Chhattisgarh, waited for their bodies on Tuesday evening.

Head constable Surender Kumar, 33 from Ner Chowk in Mandi and Assistant Sub Inspector, Sanjay Kumar, 46 from Palampur in Kangra district lost their lives in the attack.