Himachal Pradesh Assembly budget session from March 1 

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Budget session would commence from March 1, State Vidhan Sabha Secretary Sunder Lal Verma stated in notification on Friday.

Verma said a notification for the session which would commence from March 1 has been issued.

The budget session is scheduled to have 21 sittings at Shimla and it would begin with Governor Acharya Devvrat’s address on March 1, 2017 wherein supplementary budget would be tabled.

“Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra, who also holds the portfolio of Finance, would present Financial Year 2017-18 Budget of state on March 10,” he said.

He said during the session there would two private member’s days.

“There would be 21 sitting during the session and the House would be on nine days break from Mar 18 to Mar 26,” he said, adding this would be the 14th session of 12th State Legislature Assembly and it would end on April 7, 2017.