Himachal may increase retirement age of govt employees

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday said the Cabinet would take a call on enhancing the retirement age of the employees of the state government to 60 years.

Further, the issue of providing employees benefit of 4-9-14 would also be taken up in the state cabinet meeting.

Singh announced this while attending the inaugural session of the meeting of Joint Consultative Committee of the HP Non-Gazetted Employees Federation.

The Chief Minister announced Dearness Allowance to the employees due from July, 2016 besides enhancing the Capital Allowance and Tribal Allowance in proportion.

“The employees are backbone of the government who had been enormously contributing for the development of the state. The government has always maintained cordial relations with its employees and all of their genuine demands had always been considered along-with providing them a number of benefits from time to time,” he added.

Chief Secretary V C Pharka said the employees are the integral part of the government and it is due to their hard work that Himachal Pradesh had emerged as role model for the development of hilly states. He said the state government has always been considerate to the demands of the employees and their genuine demands would be considered in future as well.

Pharka said the cases of anomalies particularly in Grade Pay should be sent to him through the Secretaries concerned for further examination and redressal. The Chief Secretary directed all the departments for expediting the promotion cases so that incumbent could get timely benefit.

He also directed that the Recruitment and Promotion rules should be framed after consultation of NGO Associations and these directions must be adhered in letter and spirit. He also directed to expedite the cases of pending enquiries and departmental proceedings on priority basis and submit monthly report to the government on these matters.