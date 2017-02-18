Himachal hills to get more snow

More snowfall may occur in the high hills of Himachal Pradesh, the Met office said on Saturday.

Hills of Shimla, Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts are likely to experience heavy snowfall till Sunday, an official from the meteorological office here said.

The official said the western disturbances - storm systems originating from the Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region - are likely to remain active in the region.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali are likely to have rainfall, he said.

However, hills near picturesque tourist resort of Manali like Solang ski slopes may experience more snow.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 0.8 degree Celsius. It was five cm of snow.

Shimla saw a low of 11.4 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius.

It was three degrees Celsius in Kalpa in Kinnaur district, six in Manali and 10.8 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala, where Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama lives.