Himachal Governor Acharya Devvrat celebrates 59th birthday

Acharya Devvrat

Lt General D R Soni greeting the governor (Photo: SNS)

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday celebrated his 59th birthday at Raj Bhawan.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Lt General D R Soni and many others visited Raj Bhawan to greet Devvrat on his birthday. The Governor thanked them for extending good wishes to him.

Wishing the governor a long and healthy life, many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and leader of Opposition Prem Kumar Dhumal greeted him on phone.

