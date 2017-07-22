Himachal gang rape: CBI registers two cases; forms SIT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered two cases in the alleged gangrape and murder of a minor girl in Kotkhai, Himachal Pradesh and formed a 3-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a SP on Saturday.

The two cases are of alleged gangrape and murder of minor girl and subsequent custodial death of an accused were registered on the orders of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, dated July 19.

On July 6, Himachal Police had registered the rape and murder of class 10th minor girl of Kotkhai (Shimla district) where Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was also invoked. On July 19, the custodial death of an accused took place following which another case was registered. The CBI had now taken over both the cases.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CBI will be headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional SP and DSP. The team has visited the crime spot.

Even the state government had recommended for CBI probe.

A minor girl had gone to school on July 4 but did not return home. Her naked body was found on the morning of July 6 from Kotkhai tehsil’s Halaila village.

So far, 6 accused were arrested in this case by the local police- Ashish Chauhan (29) and Rajinder Singh (32) of Sharaal village, Subash Singh Bisht (42) of Pauri Garhwal, Suraj Singh (29) of Nepal, Lok Jan (19) of Nepal and Deepak (38) of Garhwal.

Bisht is a priest in a temple at Pauri Garhwal. Suraj Singh died in custody under mysrerious circumstances.

There had been widespread protests in Shimla and other districts of HP over the alleged shoddy investigations and the people were demanding for CBI probe.

After the death of Suraj Singh, the locals in Kotkhai even vandalised the police station. The entire staff of Kotkhai police station were suspended after the death. Also, the government transferred members of SIT it formed and also Shimla SP DW Negi. It was alleged that Suraj Singh was to become an approver in the case.