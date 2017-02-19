The day Himachal government contemplated to placate the agitated doctors by bringing a bill for their protection, an anguished women attendant complained of alleged misbehaviour by a doctor in a state-run hospital.

This came to light after The Statesman accessed complaint against a doctor in state’s premier health institution, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital here that was marked to Senior Medical Superintendent (MS).

Sunita (name changed) an attendant and daughter of a 63 year-old patient stated that her father, a paralysis patient, was admitted to the hospital, after he fell and suffered serious injuries.

Identifying the doctor whom she charged of misbehaviour on February 13, she said, he argued with her and even asked her to leave the hospital, taking her father along, who had recently undergone an operation.

The incident left her agonized, she rued, seeking action against the doctor so that such incidents are not repeated again.

This is the second such complaint in the hospital within a month, as in January, another attendant accused a doctor of abusing him.

While these attendants mustered courage to pen down their complaint, there are many others, who silently swallow the bitter pill, fearing doctor’s ire, as their patients seek treatment.

Notwithstanding such incidents, the doctors under the banner of Himachal Pradesh Medical Officers are clamouring for Medicare Act, seeking protection of doctors against misbehaviour by the attendants of the patients and are also demanding to make the offence non- bailable.

Some senior doctors of the hospital fully do not support their fraternity for solely holding patients and attendants responsible.

“This issue calls for a debate, as both the health staff versus the patient and attendants lack in patience, which often snowballs into unruly scenes. While doctors’ selfless service is in question, so is the role of patient and attendants, who forget that after all doctors are also humans,”said a senior doctor on anonymity.

IGMC, senior MS, Ramesh Chand said, “CCTV cameras in the hospital have helped in curbing incidents of manhandling. As regards to complaints, we cross check the facts and take necessary action.”

The state government, in its cabinet meeting on Friday gave nod to introduce draft bill (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act, 2009) in forthcoming assembly session, pertaining to Prevention of Violence against Medicare service persons and Damage to Property in health institutions.

However, much to the chagrin of the public, they too feel the pinch and want a check on incidents of misbehaviour that they too face by the hospital staff.

Health department should launch helpline for the public visiting the hospitals on the lines of Punjab to register complaints, so as to improve the system, said Amit Sharma, a resident of Shimla who also questioned the accountability of doctors as well.