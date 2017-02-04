Himachal Congress leader commits suicide with 3 kids in Kangra

A 38-year-old woman, who had won Zila Parishad member election on Congress ticket and was considered to be close to Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, allegedly committed suicide along with her three children in Jwalamukhi area of Kangra district on Friday evening, around 134 kms from here.

Police officials said they received a call from the owner of a guest house in Jwalamukhi area after hearing moans of a woman and children from a room at around 9 pm.

"The woman along with her three children was found in unconscious state and they were rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead,” police said.

Police said the Congress leader has been identified as Ritu Parashar (38), a resident of Samnoli area under Dehra tehsil of Kangra district.

She had allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance along with her twin daughters, Astha, Prarthana and son Rudraksh.

“The exact reason behind Ritu’s suicide remains unclear as Police have not recovered any suicide note from her possession,” Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Sanjeev Gandhi told The Statesman.

Gandhi said they are investigating the case from all possible angles and the statement of her husband had already been recorded.

"Police have recovered three bottles of Sulphas from the spot, of which two were empty. We are now examining the call details of the deceased and further investigations in the matter are on," he added.

Sources said Ritu’s husband Gagandeep Prashar told the police that he had gone for some work on Friday while she had left home along with three children in the afternoon.

But when she didn’t returned till evening after he approached Dehra Police. “Police officials tried to track her through her mobile phone but the location of her mobile was reported in Chintpurni in Una district,” sources said, adding though she was found in the area.

Later in the evening, Police officials informed her husband about the incident, sources added. “Ritu’s husband had, however, denied that there was any discord between them and he himself was surprised over the incident,” sources said, adding he told the police he didn’t know the reason behind the extreme step taken by her.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Ritu Parashar had won as Zila Pariashad member from Bani ward of Paragpur area of Kangra district.

She had hogged limelight as Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had proposed her name for the post of Zila Parishad.

Though she had lost the election but she had made great impression in the area.