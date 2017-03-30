Himachal CM cancels Chamba district visit over unrest

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday cancelled an official visit to the interiors of Chamba district owing to the unrest in the area over the alleged rape of a student by a teacher.



The Chief Minister's Office, however, said in an official statement that he was running short of time and "not because he didn't want go to Tissa because of the prevailing unrest there..."



The teacher, who allegedly committed the rape in Tissa four days ago, has since been arrested but locals are demanding action against other school staff.



Earlier, a protesting mob had damaged shops and set on fire a rain shelter in Tissa, some 65 km from district headquarters Chamba.



The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones and inaugurated projects online from Chamba town.



Addressing a gathering at the International Minjar Fair after sports prize distribution function at the Chaugan in Chamba on Monday, he assured people of strict action against those involved in arson at Tissa.



"I have learnt that a few people in opposition are trying to create differences, leading to conflicts, and I assure that the guilty will be brought to book," the Chief Minister said.