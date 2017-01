Apart from Nepal, the Nauni Horticulture University is also supplying apple root stocks to farmers of the other states of the country as Kerala, North-Eastern states and Ladakh.

Talking to The Statesman, the head of Fruit Science Department, Nauni Horticulture University, Dr Narender Sharma said Union Defence Ministry has purchased 10,000 apple plants which would be grown in Ladakh.

The Defence Ministry is planning to grow these plants on barren hills of Ladakh as an experiment.