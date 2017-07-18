High Court orders CBI probe into 'Gudia' gangrape-murder case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday handed over the investigation of ‘Gudia’ gangrape-cum-murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In its order on the plea of state government for a CBI inquiry in the case, the High Court constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team of the CBI. The court asked the central agency to nominate three officers, one not below the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and two not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Director General of Police Somesh Goel appeared personally in the High Court.

The state government had referred the case to the CBI for investigation following public outburst against the inquiry by the state police. The people, who had taken to streets last week, had alleged that the police were trying to shelter some influential persons involved in the heinous crime and that the main accused may not be among the six suspects arrested so far.

The CM had written to the Prime Minister for a CBI probe into the case, and the government had simultaneously moved the court for early direction to the CBI, keeping with the sensitivity of the case.