Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail resumes services after eight days

The Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) resumed its services after a gap of eight days from Mettupalayam near here to Coonoor near Udhagamandalam, railway source said.



The services were cancelled from May seven following landslide and uprooting of trees on the track between Kallar and Hillgrove stations due to heavy rains that lashed the previous day.



The heritage train was a major attraction to Udhagamandalam, also known as Ooty.



Heavy queue was seen in the Mettupalayam station from morning, to buy tickets and board the train.