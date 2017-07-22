Helmets come handy to save heads at workplace!

There is spurt in the helmet sales at two places in Telangana and Bihar. Not that two-wheeler riders have become more conscious about their safety or the traffic rules, helmets are being bought for a very different reason — to save heads from injuries.

Government employees are donning helmets at work in the two states. Days after pictures of Bihar government employees wearing helmets at work went viral, teachers at a government school in Telangana’s Medak district were photographed taking classes wearing helmets.

The reason is common: The condition of the government buildings is so bad that they can crumble anytime. Also, patches of plaster keep falling on to the floor every now and then. Teachers don’t want to get hurt, so they thought of this novel idea to wear helmets.

The staff did this after their appeals to fix the school buildings didn’t evince a positive response. To protest and to grab government attention against the delay in renovation of the dilapidated school building, teachers have resorted to this novel way.

In Bihar’s East Champaran district, government employees decided to work with helmets on their heads after some of them got injured.