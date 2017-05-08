Heatwave to grip Delhi on Monday

Few parts of the national capital were likely to face heatwave like condition on Monday, as the mercury is set to rise to 44 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

"It was a partly cloudy sky today (Monday) morning. However, heatwave condition is likely to grip a few places in the day ahead," an official from the Indian Meteorological Department told IANS.

The minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 27 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 44.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average and the minimum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the average.