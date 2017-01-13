HC issues suo motu contempt against Kolkata Police chief

The Calcutta High Court on Friday issued suo motu contempt notice against the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, expressing displeasure at him for not complying with its order with regard to the application of RSS for permission to hold a programme.

Justice Joymalyo Bagchi directed commissioner Rajeev Kumar to explain his conduct with regard to the contempt proceedings within two weeks.

Justice Bagchi had on January 11 directed the Commissioner of Police to consider the application of RSS for permission to hold a function at Bhukailash Park or at Brigade Parade Ground within 24 hours and communicate the decision to the organisers.

The decision not to allow the programme, scheduled to be held on January 14, was, however, communicated by a joint commissioner of police.

Expressing his displeasure, Justice Bagchi said that the rules of business of state do not override or abrogate the court's order.

Observing that the act was an example of bureaucratic insolence, Justice Bagchi said that the Commissioner of Police was fully aware of the order passed by the court, but had failed to carry it out.

Holding that it was a wilful and deliberate act, Justice Bagchi suo motu issued contempt notice against the commissioner.