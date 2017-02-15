Following a public interest litigation (PIL), the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for alleged manipulation of land records.

“Allahabad HC issues notices to BSP chief Mayawati and her relatives for alleged manipulation of land records,” media reports stated.

The PIL was filed by social worker Sandeep Bhati and in the PIL Bhati had alleged that over 47,433 square metres land in Badalpur village of Gautam Buddh Nagar district had been declared as "abadi"(residential/non-agricultural).

“This was done with a view to changing the land use so that sale of the plot, in part or whole, could fetch a huge sum to the owners,” Bhati had alleged.

Apart from Mayawati, the petitioner has impleaded her brother Prabhu Dayal and nephew Anand Kumar as parties in the PIL.

(With inputs from agencies)