HC directs police to ensure safety to Ola, Uber

Delhi High Court on Friday directed Delhi Police to immediately ensure safety to app-based taxi service providers Ola and Uber, observing that recently there was violent protest by agitating taxi drivers in the national capital.



Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw directed Delhi Traffic Police to ensure that drivers or owners who want to ply and have contract with Ola and Uber are not stopped or blocked.



The court also directed police to ensure that incidents like damaging of vehicles do not happen.



The court was hearing a plea by app-based taxi service providers against the strike called by taxi drivers unions, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (SDAD) and Rajdhani Tourist Drivers' Union.



The court also criticised the violent protest by app-based taxi drivers and said the two drivers' unions cannot demand anything from plaintiffs except by peaceful commercial negotiations.



The court asked the unions to create a peaceful atmosphere and listed the matter for further hearing on February 28.



"The Delhi High Court's order today (Friday) reaffirmed that no one can engage in violence or prevent drivers who wish to drive using apps like Uber from doing so. We're dismayed that violence and intimidation of drivers has continued, despite a court order on February 13 prohibiting such actions," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.



The Uber spokesperson added that continued disruptions will harm drivers looking to earn an honest living, and riders looking to move around Delhi. "We're also grateful that the court has directed the police to take appropriate action to stop this cycle of intimidation," the spokesperson said.



Uber, in its plea, has accused the two drivers' unions of blocking cabs of drivers who had not joined the strike.



Since February 10, hundreds of app-based taxi drivers have been on strike in Delhi-NCR over several financial issues with app-based taxi service providers Ola and Uber.