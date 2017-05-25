HC defers hearing on pleas against Naveen

The Orissa High Court on Monday deferred the hearing of two petitions challenging the 2014 election of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for allegedly submitting affidavits to the Election Commission that reflected "discrepancies" in details pertaining to poll expenses.



While the petition filed by social activist Subash Mohapatra, on which the High Court has already issued notice to the EC, was adjourned to be heard again on September 6, the other by BJP leader Debananda Mohapatra will be taken up on August 10.



Debananda had unsuccessfully contested the election three years ago from Hinjili in Ganjam district against Patnaik.



Senior advocate of the Delhi High Court Amit Sharma, appearing for the EC, requested for time to reply to the petition filed by Subash Mohapatra.



Senior advocate of Orissa High Court Ashok Parija appeared for BJD and submitted that he be given a chance to respond to both the petitions.



The bench of Justice S K Mishra then adjourned the hearing of both the petitions and fixed separate dates for taking them up again.