The police’s failure to file a charge sheet in the Sunanda Pushkar death case even after three-and-a-half years led the Delhi High Court to express concern over the matter on Monday.

This oral observation was made by the court as it sought the response of Subramanian Swamy on a plea moved by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s stepson Shiv Menon seeking intervention in connection with the plea of the BJP leader for a court-monitored CBI-led SIT (special investigation team) probe into the death of Pushkar.

The Delhi Police was also asked by a bench of Justices G S Sistani and Chander Shekhar to make its stand clear by 1 August on the plea of Menon.

According to the bench, it is not going to pass any restraint order and Menon's petition questioning the locus standi of Swamy will be decided after the parties are heard.

On behalf of Menon, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has moved the court in a pending petition filed by Swamy seeking a probe in the death of Pushkar.

When Pahwa also pleaded for restraining Swamy from posting the status report and documents related to the case on social media, the bench observed, “In the last three and a half years there has been no restraint on this. We are not getting into it.”

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead on the night of 17 January 2014, under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in South Delhi.