Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning with the minimum temperature settling at 10.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, even as over 20 trains were delayed due to fog.



Rail traffic was affected as 20 north-bound trains are arriving late by several hours with two being rescheduled and Ranikhet Express being cancelled due to fog, a railways official said.



Visbility at Safdarjung and Palam was recorded at 800 mt and 200 mt respectively at 5.30 PM but dropped to 100 mt at both the places by 8.30 PM, a MeT department official said.



Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent, he added.



The weatherman has predicted cloudy skies through the day.



Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.1 and 13.4 degrees Celsius respectively.