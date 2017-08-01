Have enough evidence against Akali leaders : Capt Amarinder

With the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleging registration of false cases against its workers, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said his government had enough evidence against several Akali leaders and workers but wait for the inquiry commissions to submit their reports.

Rejecting allegations that his government or its officers were filing false cases against Akalis, the CM said it was the erstwhile Parkash Singh Badal government which believed in filing false and baseless cases.

In fact, his government, said Captain Amarinder, was now getting all such cases probed by a duly constituted Commission to ensure that justice is delivered to the innocent and the guilty are punished under the law.

Even though it had enough evidence against several Akali leaders and workers, the CM said they wanted to go by the book and not take any action without following the due process of law. However, nobody found guilty of misdeeds would be spared at any cost, he added.

Reacting strongly to Sukhbir’s reported threat against officers who he claimed were registering false cases against SAD workers at the behest of their `Congress masters’, the CM said his government did not believe in victimization or vindictive action but was following the democratic norms in every case.

Capt Amarinder also came down heavily on Sukhbir for his `Jabar Virodhi Lehar’ (Anti-force wave) campaign, saying use of force (jabar) had been a way of functioning for the Badal government. The Congress believed in strictly upholding democratic principles and the rule of law, said Captain Amarinder.

With their misdeeds getting exposed, one by one, before the people of Punjab, they were now resorting to all kinds of cheap tactics, out of sheer desperation to divert public attention, the CM added.

The Akali leaders had been victimising people in all possible ways through the 10 years of their misrule and were now trying hard to wriggle out of imminent exposure of their acts of omission and commission by the various Commissions that were probing the numerous charges against them, said the chief minister.

The CM directed officials, both police and administration, to work without fear and assured them of full backing of his government in all their legitimate decisions and actions.