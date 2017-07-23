Haryana to set up separate Council for lab technicians

Haryana government has decided to set up a Laboratory (Lab) Technician Council in the state. This was announced by the Health Minister Anil Vij while interacting with lab technicians at a blood donation camp organised by them at Ambala Cantonment on Sunday.

Moreover, on the demand of the lab technicians to amend the law of verification of their investigation reports by doctors, he said that the government was actively considering to amend the Act and for that the Act of Maharashtra government was being studied.

The minister further stated that lab technicians play an important role in the medical system and the government was committed to find a legal solution to their problems.

On the occasion, over 300 blood donors participated in the camp.

Encouraging the donors, Vij said that blood donation gives immense satisfaction to the donors as they help in saving precious lives.

The Haryana State Lab Technicians Welfare Association has been demanding a Council for the welfare of the lab technicians at par with other cadres of the Health Department.

It has been demanded that all the laboratories working in private and the government sector should be under this council, so that a check could be made on the functioning of these laboratories.

The Association has also criticised the government move that only MBBS doctor would sign the report saying that all the lab technicians should be given power to sign the report made by them.