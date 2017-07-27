Haryana to re-engage English language lab instructors

Haryana government has decided to re-engage English language lab instructors who were relieved in the year 2016-17 on an extension basis in government colleges of the state.

A spokesperson for the Higher Education Department said that these lab instructors would be re-engaged only for the first and second academic semester during the year 2017-18. He said that English language lab instructors would be re-engaged for English language labs on an extension basis by the Principals of government colleges where language labs have been set up. However, the Principals are required to ensure that no new applicant should be considered for this work.



In such cases the regular faculty or the extension lecturer of English would look after the English language Lab and it would be included in the work-load of the regular faculty or extension lecturers. The rules of counting the workload would remain the same as for other labs, he added.

He said that the Principals have been directed to re-engage one English language lab instructor on an extension basis at the rate of Rs 200 per class with maximum Rs 18,000 per month by following prescribed procedure. The services of these Lab Instructors are to be engaged only for the first and second semester and their services would be terminated on the last date of the academic session, he further added.

He said that the qualifications for language lab instructors would remain the same that is a person with MA (English) at least second class and proficient in computer. The Principal would ensure proficiency in computers by taking the test on the basics of computers.