Haryana to have its first Open Air Prison soon

For the first time in Haryana, the specific good prisoners in jails would be able to live with their family and walk out of the prisons for work as the state government has decided to construct Open Air Prisons in the state.

This was stated by Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Tuesday.

Panwar said that under the pilot project, the first Open Air Prison would be constructed in Ambala and after that the similar prison would be opened in Faridabad.

He said that the authority is also mulling over a proposal for lodging nearly 31 prisoners in such Open Air Prison.

Keeping in view the past records and conduct, the prisoners would be selected for accommodation in such prisons while the General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) system would be used to keep tabs on these prisoners going outside the jails, he added.

The minister further stated that to enhance the security in and around of the prisons in the state, mobile jammers have been installed in the jail campuses while modern weapons have been provided to the security personnel.

Apart from, reducing overcrowding in jails, this initiative would also inspire the inmates towards good behaviour and self-reliance, Panwar added.

Recently, the Haryana government has approved for installation of 109 mobile phone jammers in all jails of the state.

Prior to this, the state government had announced to set up Gaushalas (cow shelters) in those jails of the state where extra space is available.

The decision was taken keeping in mind that setting up Gaushalas in such prisons would also enable the inmates to work in Gaushalas and earn money.

Six prisons having extra unused land in the state including Ambala, Karnal Bhiwani, Jind, Sonepat and Rohtak were also identified for the project.

At presently, there are 21 jails in Haryana, out of which three are central jails including Ambala, Hisar I and Hisar II while rest are District Jails.

According to the Population Statement available with the Prisons Department, as on July 1, 2016 a total 18,444 prisoners were lodged in various Haryana prisons including 17,695 males and 749 females.